Trump: There’s Communication with ‘Nuclear Nation’ N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News / UPI

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump says there is communication between his administration and North Korea. Speaking to reporters on Monday at the White House, Trump said he will “do something” with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at some point.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump was asked when he is going to reach out to North Korea.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump](Reporter: When are you going to — plan to reach out to North Korea and Kim Jong-un? Anytime in the near future?)“Well, I do. I have a very good relationship with Kim Jong-un …”Trump said there’s communication, hinting at his plans to engage with Kim Jong-un again.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“And yeah, we have. There is communication. Yeah. I think it’s very important. You know, it is a big nuclear nation. And he’s a very smart guy. I got to know him very well ...”Trump’s comments on Monday came amid concerns that Washington might be interested in discussing partial nuclear disarmament or a freeze with Pyongyang, instead of seeking to end its nuclear missile program.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“But I have a very good relationship with him. Yeah, I will probably do something at some point.”During his first term in office, Trump held three in-person meetings with the North Korean leader.Since his return to the White House earlier this year, the U.S. president has mentioned the North’s nuclear capabilities several times, even calling the country a “nuclear power.”Responding to Trump’s latest “nuclear nation” comment, an official with Seoul’s unification ministry told reporters on Tuesday that the denuclearization of North Korea is an “aligned goal” shared by South Korea, the U.S. and the international community.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.