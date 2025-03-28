Seoul Police Ramp Up Safety Patrols for Schools near Constitutional Court

Photo : YONHAP News

The police are increasing their presence on the streets of central Seoul, especially around schools near the Constitutional Court, as rival rallies heat up ahead of a ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Tuesday that since last week, patrol teams have been working with school police officers from the Jongno Police Station to keep students safe as rallies for and against Yoon’s impeachment continue.It was reported that some protesters shouted or cursed at students heading to and from nearby schools and trespassed onto school property, which resulted in complaints from parents and requests for stronger safety measures.In response, the police have deployed officers to four schools near the Constitutional Court: Jae-dong Elementary School, Unhyeon Elementary School, Gyodong Elementary School and Seoul Gyeongun School.According to officials, they are also conducting checks to prevent weapons or other dangerous objects from entering the area.