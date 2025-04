Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly all medical schools in the nation have reported full student enrollment as of Monday, the deadline set by the government.According to sources in the medical community and at universities, all students at 39 of the country’s 40 medical schools have completed registration for their first semester or to return to their studies.Inje University, for which registration closes April 4, will be the last school to count its enrollment figures.With most medical students returning after more than a year of protesting the government’s medical school admissions quota hike, the 2026 quota is expected to be capped at three-thousand-58.The government, which said it will determine whether students have made a full return based on participation in classes, not registration numbers, could also make an announcement about next year’s medical school recruitment plans as early as next week.