Gov’t Stresses Denuclearization Goal after Trump Calls N. Korea ‘Big Nuclear Nation’

Photo : YONHAP News

The unification ministry stressed on Tuesday that the complete denuclearization of North Korea is a common goal for South Korea, the United States and the international community.A ministry official reiterated the government’s stance after U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters in Washington that his administration is communicating with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and the two have a “very good relationship.”Trump also referred to the North as a “big nuclear nation.”The ministry official pointed out that Trump has referred to North Korea as a nuclear power in the past.Under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, the term for a nuclear power is “nuclear-weapon state,” whereas “nuclear state” and “nuclear nation” are not official terms.Regarding Trump’s remarks about communicating with North Korea, the official raised questions about the interpretation of the president’s words, but said the ministry welcomes U.S.-North Korea dialogue if it moves in a direction that helps denuclearize the North.