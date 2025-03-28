Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Gov’t Stresses Denuclearization Goal after Trump Calls N. Korea ‘Big Nuclear Nation’

Written: 2025-04-01 16:40:27Updated: 2025-04-01 16:48:32

Gov’t Stresses Denuclearization Goal after Trump Calls N. Korea ‘Big Nuclear Nation’

Photo : YONHAP News

The unification ministry stressed on Tuesday that the complete denuclearization of North Korea is a common goal for South Korea, the United States and the international community.

A ministry official reiterated the government’s stance after U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters in Washington that his administration is communicating with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and the two have a “very good relationship.”

Trump also referred to the North as a “big nuclear nation.”

The ministry official pointed out that Trump has referred to North Korea as a nuclear power in the past.
 
Under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, the term for a nuclear power is “nuclear-weapon state,” whereas “nuclear state” and “nuclear nation” are not official terms. 
 
Regarding Trump’s remarks about communicating with North Korea, the official raised questions about the interpretation of the president’s words, but said the ministry welcomes U.S.-North Korea dialogue if it moves in a direction that helps denuclearize the North.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >