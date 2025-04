Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul High Court will hold the first hearing next month in an appeals trial for main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who was acquitted of subornation of perjury in November.The appellate court convened the second preparatory hearing on Tuesday for Lee’s appeals trial and decided to schedule the first hearing for May 20 and the final hearing for June 3.Though the court has not set a date to issue its ruling, it is likely to come out in early July, roughly a month after the final hearing.On November 25 last year, the Seoul Central District Court found Lee not guilty of pressuring a witness to give false testimony in an election violation case in February 2019.The 2019 case dealt with Lee’s conduct during his campaign for the Gyeonggi governorship in 2018.The prosecution had sought a three-year sentence for the opposition party chief.