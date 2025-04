Photo : YONHAP News

Last year was the nation’s hottest on record, with heat waves and tropical nights continuing well into September.The Korea Meteorological Administration released a report Tuesday detailing the abnormal climate phenomena and their social and economic consequences.According to the report, the average temperature in the summer of 2024 was 25-point-six degrees Celsius, the highest since observations began in 1973.It added that there were 20-point-two tropical nights, three-point-one times the annual average.The report also showed that the average temperature in September was 24-point-seven degrees Celsius, the highest since observations began.The prolonged heat caused three-thousand-704 people to seek treatment for heat-related illnesses last year, a 31-point-four percent increase from the previous year.