Photo : KBS News

By-elections will be held at 23 locations across the nation between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday.The National Election Commission said that by Tuesday, a day before the elections, it would install one-thousand-468 voting booths and 35 ballot-counting offices.Voters must present photo identification such as a resident registration card, passport, driver’s license, or certificate issued by a government office or public institution in South Korea.The agency said eligible voters can only cast ballots at designated polling stations based on the addresses where they are registered.On the day of the elections, campaigning activities will not be allowed.