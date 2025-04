Photo : YONHAP News

With all professional baseball games canceled Tuesday after a structure fell from a wall at Changwon NC Park and killed a fan the previous day, the stadium underwent an emergency safety inspection.According to the NC Dinos, an external safety inspection company visited the ballpark and examined the area where the aluminum structure fell, killing a woman in her 20s.Safety inspections also took place at other baseball stadiums, including the Gocheok Sky Dome, home of the Kiwoom Heroes, and the Jamsil Baseball Stadium, home of the Doosan Bears and the LG Twins.Meanwhile, the Korea Professional Baseball Players Association issued a statement expressing its condolences over the spectator who died.The association’s Secretary General Jang Dong-cheol said many players are shocked and saddened that a fan lost her life during a visit to the stadium to show love and support for the team.