Photo : YONHAP News / National Fire Agency

The National Fire Agency, in collaboration with the justice ministry, will provide firefighting safety training for foreign residents enrolled in a social integration program.The ministry's program aims to help foreigners, including those seeking naturalization, learn Korean and adapt more smoothly to South Korean society.Firefighting safety training will be held in eleven cities and provinces until May 11, where participants will learn fire evacuation procedures, how to use a fire extinguisher and hydrant, first aid and how to perform CPR.The fire agency previously incorporated fire drills and disaster safety education into employment training for foreign workers in collaboration with the labor ministry.The initiative was introduced after a deadly fire at a battery plant in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province last year, which claimed 23 lives, including 18 foreign workers.