Official: S. Korea, US Share Understanding about USFK Role in Peninsula's Peace, Stability

Photo : YONHAP News

The government stated South Korea and the U.S. have a strong mutual understanding regarding the role of U.S. Forces Korea in maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.An official from Seoul's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that South Korea plans to maintain close communication with Washington to maintain a strong combined defense posture.The official also said the government is boosting defense spending to steadily enhance the nation's defense capabilities in light of the ongoing security challenges.The remarks follow a report by The Washington Post on Sunday, which revealed a secret memo signed by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. The memo, circulated within the Pentagon, suggests a shift in U.S. military priorities toward deterrence against China's potential seizure of Taiwan and strengthening homeland defense.The report stated the memo advises to "assume risk in other theaters" when faced with personnel and resource constraints, while urging allies in Europe, the Middle East and East Asia to take on a larger role in deterring threats from Russia, North Korea and Iran.