Photo : YONHAP News

The National Police Agency will hold a videoconference of police commanders on Wednesday to discuss security measures ahead of the Constitutional Court's ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment on Friday.Acting commissioner general Lee Ho-young will preside over the meeting, attended by national agency commanders and senior officials from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.Heads of city and provincial agencies, along with station chiefs, will attend virtually.The police plan to enforce a 100-meter perimeter around the court on Friday, restricting public access to prevent disruptions.The police on Wednesday strengthened security near the court and Anguk Station, including implementing traffic controls.