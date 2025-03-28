Acting Pres. Han Calls for Strong Response against Enemy's Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo called for a strong response to the enemy's provocation, aiming to completely dismantle its resolve for further action.During a visit to the Army First Infantry Division's Dora Observation Post on Tuesday, Han emphasized the military's primary mission is to ensure the South Korean people can go about their daily lives with peace of mind.It was Han's first visit to a frontline unit since resuming the acting presidency on March 24.The acting president criticized Pyongyang for focusing on nuclear and missile development while continuing provocative actions, including missile launches, cyberattacks and GPS jamming disruptions.He also discussed the North's adoption of modern warfare tactics and weapons development through illegal military cooperation with Russia.The acting president, who also visited the battalion composed of South Korean and U.S. troops assigned to secure the Joint Security Area, said the unit symbolizes the strength of the alliance and their firm, combined defense posture.