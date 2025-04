Photo : YONHAP News

Interest has surged over public attendance at President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment ruling on Friday, with a high volume of applications causing delays since the Constitutional Court began accepting them.As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, an hour after the court began accepting applications, approximately 34-thousand people were waiting.Once all applications are received by 5 p.m. Thursday, the court is expected to notify the selected individuals via text after an electronic draw.A total of 20 seats will open to the public at Friday's ruling.The competition rate is expected to exceed that of former President Park Geun-hye's impeachment ruling in March 2017, when 19-thousand-96 people applied, resulting in a competition rate of 796 to one.