​Ministry Requests Audit into Alleged Favoritism in Hiring Top Prosecutor's Daughter

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has requested a public interest audit in response to opposition party allegations of preferential treatment regarding the hiring of the prosecution chief's daughter by the ministry and the Korea National Diplomatic Academy.An official from the ministry said on Tuesday that the ministry requested the audit from the Board of Audit and Inspection to receive an objective assessment of the allegations surrounding Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung's daughter.The official said the daughter’s employment will be postponed until the audit agency announces its findings.The ministry had been conducting a security check on Shim's daughter after she passed the document submission and interview stages of the hiring process for a policy researcher position at the ministry.If the audit agency determines that a correction is necessary, it will take measures against or recommend changes to the relevant agency or local government.The prosecution chief has denied allegations from the main opposition Democratic Party that the ministry tailored eligibility requirements to ensure his daughter was selected for the position.