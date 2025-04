Photo : YONHAP News

Korea Football Association(KFA) President Chung Mong-gyu will serve as the head of the East Asian Football Federation(EAFF) until March of next year.According to the South Korean football governing body on Tuesday, the EAFF appointed Chung as president ad-interim during an executive committee meeting in Tokyo on Sunday.The EAFF presidency had been vacant since the resignation of Kohzo Tashima.Chung will be formally appointed as the EAFF's full-time president at an extraordinary congress scheduled to be held in Seoul in July.With South Korea set to host the 2025 EAFF E-1 Football Championship in July, an official from the KFA said it is customary for the host country of the biennial tournament to hold the presidency.