Voting for the by-elections kicked off Wednesday at over 14-hundred polling stations in 23 electoral districts.The National Election Commission(NEC) said voters can cast their ballots at designated polling stations between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday.Voters must present government-issued identification such as a resident registration card, passport or driver’s license.The NEC said eligible voters can only cast ballots at designated polling stations based on the addresses where they are registered.Voters in the by-elections will select five local government chiefs, 17 municipal councilors, and a new superintendent for the Busan Metropolitan Office of Education.Turnout for the two-day early voting period that ended Saturday reached seven-point-94 percent.