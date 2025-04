Photo : KBS News

Consumer prices increased more than two percent in March for the third consecutive month.Statistics Korea said Wednesday that the country’s consumer price index stood at 116-point-29 in March, up two-point-one percent from a year earlier.This follows a two-point-two percent increase in January and a two percent rise in February.Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose one-point-nine percent in March from a year earlier.The prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery products rose zero-point-nine percent from a year earlier in March, while the prices of industrial goods gained one-point-seven percent.