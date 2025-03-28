Menu Content

S. Korean Vice Foreign Minister, US Counterpart Reaffirm Commitment to Denuclearization of N. Korea

Written: 2025-04-02 09:34:13Updated: 2025-04-02 09:41:58

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s first vice foreign minister and his U.S. counterpart have reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

The U.S. State Department said in a press release on Tuesday that during a phone call with South Korea’s First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun, Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau emphasized the U.S. commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

It said Landau also offered his sincere condolences for the tragic loss of life and extensive damage caused by wildfires in South Korea’s southeastern region.

The department said the two sides also discussed opportunities for economic cooperation, particularly on energy issues, and highlighted growing South Korean investment in U.S. industries.

Seoul’s foreign ministry said in a release that Kim and Landau exchanged opinions on the South Korea-U.S. alliance, trilateral cooperation with Japan, and economic cooperation between Seoul and Washington.  

Kim expressed hope of strengthening bilateral cooperation against North Korea’s nuclear, missile and cyber threats while continuing to pursue Pyongyang’s complete denuclearization.
