Photo : YONHAP News

With two days left before the Constitutional Court announces its verdict in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment case, acting President Han Duck-soo has urged citizens to calmly and rationally accept the court’s decision.The acting president made the plea Wednesday during a meeting with security-related ministers while reviewing safety measures for Friday, when the court is set to issue its critical ruling.Han also urged politicians to refrain from statements that could incite or encourage illegal protests and violence.The acting president vowed his utmost efforts to maintain order before and after the ruling and to fully mobilize police and administrative resources to prevent accidents.Han also pledged “zero tolerance” for any illegal acts or violence, saying anyone who engages in vandalism, assault or arson will be arrested on the spot.