UK Defense Ministry: N. Korea Suffers 5,000 Casualties in Kursk

The British Ministry of Defense has reportedly concluded that more than five-thousand North Korean troops have been killed or wounded fighting for Russia.According to the American bimonthly magazine the National Interest on Tuesday, the British defense ministry presented the assessment in a recent intelligence estimate.The ministry reportedly said that as of March, North Korean forces had highly likely sustained over five-thousand casualties in offensive combat operations against Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk region, with approximately a third of those troops killed in action.The latest figure, if accurate, means the North Korean contingent has lost approximately half its initial force of eleven-thousand troops.The British ministry reportedly said in its intelligence assessment that the latest significant casualty rates have almost certainly been sustained primarily through large, highly attritional dismounted assaults.But the magazine said that despite the heavy casualties, Russian and North Korean forces have made progress in Kursk, with territorial gains in recent weeks.