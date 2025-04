Photo : YONHAP News

With the Constitutional Court set to issue its ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment on Friday, the police plan to put all available police forces on emergency standby that day under a nationwide security alert, the highest level in their three-tier system.Lee Ho-young, the acting commissioner of the Korean National Police Agency, announced the decision Wednesday morning during a video-linked conference for top police officials.The acting police chief said the police will issue the security alert Friday and all police forces will maintain the emergency work mode until the situation stabilizes.Lee said serious violations of the law are expected amid escalating tensions and conflicts between groups supporting Yoon’s impeachment and those opposing it.The police chief also said the police will seal off the court and deploy about 14-thousand police officers in Seoul on Friday.