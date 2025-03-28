Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov’t to Support Farms with over 400 Billion Won after Wildfires

Written: 2025-04-02 11:52:47Updated: 2025-04-02 12:13:16

Gov’t to Support Farms with over 400 Billion Won after Wildfires

Photo : KBS News

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok says the government will provide more than 400 billion won, or about 273 million U.S. dollars, to support farms affected by the recent wildfires in the country’s southeastern region. 

The minister announced the plan Wednesday during a meeting with economy-related ministers, saying the government will swiftly provide the funds to minimize the impact of the fires on supplies and prices of farm products.

The government plans to use the funds for emergency living expenses for farmers and to help them restore facilities and equipment and purchase feed. 

Additionally, the government will provide disaster recovery funds and relief funds after fully assessing the damage. 

The government also decided to provide the affected farms with agricultural machinery and equipment free of charge or at discounted rates, while offering tax cuts, deferrals for electricity and communication bills, and relief on the four major insurance premiums.

The minister vowed to quickly restore essential infrastructure such as housing, electricity and water to help residents in the affected areas quickly return to their daily lives.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >