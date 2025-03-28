Police to Mobilize All Personnel on Impeachment Verdict Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Police will fully mobilize personnel and equipment on Friday when the Constitutional Court issues its ruling in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Wednesday that a record number of groups, both those that oppose Yoon’s impeachment and those that support it, are set to gather in the city center on Friday and there are serious concerns that the gatherings could lead to accidents or illegal activity.The Seoul police will mobilize all available forces, including the nation’s 210 riot police squads consisting of 14-thousand officers, and operate a response system around the clock Friday.They are actively considering the use of pepper spray and batons in response to threats to public safety or officer safety.Additionally, major areas in the city, such as Jongno, Gwanghwamun and Euljiro, will be designated as special crime prevention zones and eight senior superintendent-level officers will be in charge of safety and public order.Police said they will deal sternly with any violence, vandalism or other illegal activities in accordance with the law and will carry out swift arrests.