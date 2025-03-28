Yeouido Cherry Blossom Festival Postponed to Next Week due to Friday Impeachment Verdict

Photo : YONHAP News

The annual spring flower festival in Seoul’s Yeouido area, which was set to kick off Friday, has been postponed to next week as the Constitutional Court will issue a ruling Friday in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial.Seoul’s Yeongdeungpo District, which encompasses Yeouido, announced Wednesday that this year’s Yeouido Spring Flower Festival will begin next Tuesday instead of this Friday due to the upcoming court date.The district office said it decided to postpone the five-day event during a meeting on Tuesday after assessing that huge crowds will gather near the National Assembly around the day the verdict comes out.The office also canceled opening ceremony events and an air show featuring the Air Force’s aerobatic team the Black Eagles after taking into consideration the possible ramifications of the impeachment verdict.Traffic restrictions will be in place from noon Sunday until 10 p.m. the following Sunday along Yunjung-ro, the so-called cherry blossom road behind the National Assembly.