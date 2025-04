Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Arts Center’s 37th Orchestra Festival kicked off Tuesday for a 20-day run.The arts center announced on Wednesday that the nation’s 18 symphony orchestras will take the stage this year under the theme “The New Beginning.”The festival opened Tuesday with a performance by the Changwon Philharmonic Orchestra, the regional orchestra with the largest number of permanent members.This year’s festival will see a younger generation of conductors and the largest number of foreign performers.Also during the 20-day period, the arts center and the Korean National Symphony Orchestra will jointly host the 2025 Orchestra Festival Master Class, which will see performances by cellist Lee Sang-eun, flutist Yoon Hyeri, double bassist Im Chae-mun and clarinetist Cho Inn-hyuck.To enable more people to enjoy the festival, the center will air all the performances live, free of charge, via its video-streaming platform, Digital Stage.