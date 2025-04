Photo : YONHAP News

Groups for and against President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment will hold 24-hour rallies in central Seoul on Friday, the day the verdict is made public.Police said Wednesday that a group of activists advocating Yoon’s immediate ouster is planning a 24-hour rally some 200 meters from the Constitutional Court.They said the group expects around 100-thousand participants.The conservative Liberty Unification Party and the Sarang Jeil Church, led by conservative activist pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, plan to hold a 24-hour rally in the Gwanghwamun area, as well as in front of Anguk Station exits No. 1 and No. 5, near the Constitutional Court.Police plan to deploy 210 squads consisting of some 14-thousand officers in Seoul on the day of the impeachment verdict.