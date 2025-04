Photo : YONHAP News

A motion to impeach Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok was reported to a plenary session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.The motion, proposed by 187 opposition party lawmakers and one independent lawmaker on March 21, was reported automatically as Wednesday’s plenary was the first since the motion was presented.The motion cited as grounds for Choi’s impeachment his refusal to appoint Ma Eun-hyuk as the ninth Constitutional Court justice when he served as acting president, even after the court ruled that by delaying Ma’s appointment Choi had infringed on the National Assembly’s rights.The opposition parties also cited Choi’s alleged role in the December 3 martial law incident as additional grounds for his impeachment.By law, an impeachment motion must be put to a vote between 24 and 72 hours after it is brought to a plenary session.