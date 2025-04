Photo : YONHAP News

The voter turnout for Wednesday’s by-elections has been estimated at 19-point-13 percent as of 3 p.m.The National Election Commission released the figure as voting continued at one-thousand-468 polling booths nationwide to elect five local government chiefs, 17 municipal councilors, and a new superintendent for the Busan Metropolitan Office of Education.Since voting began at 6 a.m., the commission estimated that nearly 884-thousand people had cast ballots out of a total of around four-point-63 million eligible voters.The voter turnout for the race to select five local government chiefs stood at a little over 29 percent as of 3 p.m., while the figure for the Busan education superintendent reached nearly 16 percent.Voting will end at 8 p.m.