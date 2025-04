Photo : YONHAP News

After a delivery worker died in a sinkhole accident in Seoul’s Gangdong District last month, delivery workers are demanding information from the Seoul Metropolitan Government about the risk of sinkholes occurring elsewhere.Rider Union, which represents delivery workers, and others held a press conference in front of Seoul City Hall on Tuesday calling for greater transparency.Union leader Koo Kyo-hyun said delivery workers work ten to 12 hours a day and now worry that the roads they ride on might suddenly collapse.Korean Public Service and Transport Workers’ Union Vice Chairman Park Jeong-hoon said the late victim had no idea the road was dangerous.Park called on the city to disclose a map produced at the end of last year showing high-risk areas where more sinkholes might open up.