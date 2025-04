Photo : YONHAP News

A bill to enact a special law on compensation for COVID-19 vaccine injuries was passed in a National Assembly plenary session Wednesday.The National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee approved the bill in January based on bipartisan agreement.The bill aims to expand the scope of compensation for vaccine injuries by presuming causation as long as a temporal link between the COVID-19 vaccination and the disease is proven.It also calls for the establishment of a committee that will deliberate and decide on compensation for vaccine injuries.The bill was drafted amid criticism that the government had failed to properly compensate victims of vaccine injuries by making it too difficult to prove a vaccine caused a particular injury.