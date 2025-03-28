US Embassy Urges Americans in S. Korea to Avoid Areas Seeing Protests

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Embassy in Seoul has urged all American nationals in South Korea to avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place and to exercise caution near large crowds and rallies, as the Constitutional Court will issue a ruling Friday in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial.The embassy issued the warning in a post on its website Wednesday, saying that while most protests in South Korea are peaceful, they could escalate into violence.The embassy said demonstrations are likely to be held near the National Assembly, Gwanghwamun, the Constitutional Court, and the presidential office and residence, as well as college campuses.It urged all Americans in South Korea to monitor the news and follow instructions from government officials.The Chinese and Russian embassies in Seoul gave similar advice on Tuesday to their nationals living in the country, urging them to refrain from making political remarks in public and not to attend political events or visit areas where large rallies are taking place.