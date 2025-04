Photo : YONHAP News

Opposition parties led the adoption of a parliamentary resolution urging acting President Han Duck-soo to promptly appoint Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk.The resolution won support from 184 of the 186 lawmakers in attendance.The ruling People Power Party boycotted the vote, with the exception of Reps. Park Hyeung-soo and Choi Eun-seok, both of whom opposed the resolution.The resolution also includes support for Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik’s request for adjudication of jurisdictional disputes to verify the unconstitutionality of Ma’s deferred appointment and Woo’s request for an injunction to grant Ma temporary justice status.This is the second time the parliament has adopted a resolution calling for Ma’s appointment, having adopted the first one on February 14 urging then-acting President Choi Sang-mok to appoint him.