Photo : YONHAP News

The number of foreigners who visited South Korea for medical treatment last year nearly doubled from the previous year, reaching a record high of approximately one-point-17 million.According to the health ministry and the Korea Health Industry Development Institute on Wednesday, nearly one-point-175 million foreign patients from 202 countries sought medical treatment in South Korea in 2024.The figure marks a 93-point-two percent increase from 605-thousand-768 in 2023, setting a new record since data collection began in 2009.Although the exact economic impact has yet to be determined, based on 2023 data, medical spending is estimated to reach around eight trillion won, or about five-point-five billion U.S. dollars, with a projected production inducement effect of about 14 trillion won.Japanese patients accounted for the largest share at 441-thousand-112, or 37-point-seven percent, followed by Chinese patients at 22-point-three percent and those from the United States at eight-point-seven percent.Approximately 705-thousand patients, or 56-point-six percent, received dermatology treatment, while eleven-point-four percent sought plastic surgery services.