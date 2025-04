Photo : YONHAP News

Police have established a "vacuum state" around the Constitutional Court, deploying some 200 police vehicles ahead of Friday's ruling in President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial.An official from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said the "vacuum" zone was expanded from a 100-meter perimeter to 150 meters as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.Traffic control is in place and rallies and protests will be prohibited inside the zone.Access to sidewalks and buildings within the area will remain open to the public, but the sidewalk directly in front of the court will be restricted to court officials and the media.The police plan to urge Yoon's supporters staging a sit-in in front of the court to disperse voluntarily before enforcing their removal by Thursday.The police official also said the buffer zone will be expanded beyond the current 150 meters on Thursday.