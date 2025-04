Photo : YONHAP News

Anguk Station on Seoul Subway Line Three will be closed on Friday as the Constitutional Court delivers its ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.According to Seoul Metro on Wednesday, trains will pass through Anguk Station without stopping throughout Friday, with access to the station fully restricted.Exits Three, Four, and Five at the nearby Jongnosam-ga Station will also be closed on Friday.Safety fences will be installed around ventilation grates near Anguk Station to prevent falls.Seoul Metro will deploy 350 safety personnel to 15 stations expected to see large crowds on the day of the ruling, including Jonggak, City Hall, Gyeongbokgung, Gwanghwamun, and Yeouido.