Head of Arms Procurement Agency Visits Sweden for Talks on Defense Industry Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the state arms procurement agency visited Sweden earlier this week to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in the defense industry.According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration on Wednesday, Minister Seok Jong-gun met with Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson on Monday to discuss Sweden's rearmament plan and high-level bilateral exchanges.At a meeting with Göran Mårtensson, director general of Sweden's Defence Materiel Administration, Seok proposed a comprehensive plan incorporating South Korea's weapons systems, including the M-SAM II air defense system and the Chunmoo multiple rocket launch system.The two sides also agreed to pursue a joint research project exploring the application of AI, robotics and space technologies in the defense industry and plan to hold a joint committee session this year to develop the initiative further.Sweden became a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in March last year, nearly two years after applying in 2022 following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.