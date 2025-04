Photo : YONHAP News

The White House says steel, aluminum and auto imports won’t be subject to the reciprocal tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday.According to a White House fact sheet on Wednesday, Trump’s reciprocal tariffs targeting specific countries will not be added onto existing duties on steel, aluminum, autos and auto parts already subject to tariffs.The White House said copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber articles, bullion, energy and certain minerals that are not available in the United States will also not be subject to the reciprocal tariffs.Tariffs of 25 percent are already in place for all imports of steel and aluminum, with tariffs on automobiles set to take effect Thursday.Trump earlier promised sweeping tariffs on pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and lumber articles soon.