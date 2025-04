Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo has ordered the government to swiftly devise emergency measures to support local industries and businesses affected by the U.S. reciprocal tariffs.The acting president issued the order Thursday in an emergency meeting of the economic and security strategy task force, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump announced 25 percent reciprocal tariffs on South Korea.Han said the situation is extremely grave and that the government must channel all its capabilities to overcome the trade crisis.The acting president then instructed Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun to closely analyze the details and impact of the U.S. reciprocal tariffs together with companies.He also urged the government to actively engage in negotiations with the U.S. to minimize damage to the country.