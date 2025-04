Photo : YONHAP News

Opposition parties achieved major victories in Wednesday’s by-elections.Of the five mayoral seats up for grabs, the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) won in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province; Asan, South Chungcheong Province; and Guro, Seoul.The minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party won in Damyang, South Jeolla Province, after a fierce battle with the DP.The ruling People Power Party managed to win in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province, a traditional stronghold for the conservative party.Progressive candidate Kim Seok-joon will be the new superintendent for the Busan Metropolitan Office of Education.In races to fill the posts of eight councilors in provinces and large cities, the ruling party won four seats, while the DP grabbed three and an independent candidate won the remaining seat.Of the nine seats for council members in smaller administrative districts, the PPP won two while the DP captured six.