Acting President Vows Efforts to Restore Honor of Victims of April 3 Jeju Uprising

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo says the government will make its best efforts to fully restore the honor of the victims of the Jeju Uprising on April 3, 1948, and properly compensate their families.The acting president made the commitment Thursday in a memorial ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of the uprising, saying it is the nation’s responsibility to honor the victims and bring consolation to their bereaved families.In the ceremony on Jeju Island, Han vowed to complete the investigation into the events surrounding the uprising by the end of the year and step up efforts to excavate the remains of the victims and identify them through genetic testing.The acting president also pledged active support to build a trauma treatment center for survivors of the uprising and those who lost family members.Han also promised that the government will strive to gain recognition for documents and materials related to the event on UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register.