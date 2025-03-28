Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Korean Stocks Slide after Trump Unveils Steep Tariffs

Written: 2025-04-03 11:57:30Updated: 2025-04-03 13:11:00

Korean Stocks Slide after Trump Unveils Steep Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s stock market opened much lower on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced higher-than-expected tariffs targeting South Korean imports. 

South Korea’s main bourse, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI), began Thursday’s session with a drop of 68-point-43 points, or two-point-73 percent, falling to two-thousand-437-point-43. 

As of 11:02 a.m. Thursday, the KOSPI was trading at two-thousand-476-point-18, down 29-point-68 points, or one-point-18 percent, from the previous session’s close, paring some of its earlier losses. 

Experts say Trump’s tariffs have fueled risk aversion and weakened investor sentiment and that the nation’s stock market now faces greater short-term correction risks.

Meanwhile, the move also weighed on the local currency as the South Korean won depreciated against the greenback. 

The exchange rate opened at one-thousand-47 won per U.S. dollar, up four-point-four won from the previous day’s close.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >