Photo : YONHAP News

Police are enhancing security around the Constitutional Court on Thursday, a day before the court is set to deliver its ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment.Park Hyun-soo, the acting chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police, said Thursday that the Seoul police will activate the strongest security alert in their three-tier system Friday and will mobilize all available police resources and personnel to ensure public safety.Park made the remarks during a visit to the court, vowing to ensure the security of the court and other key facilities, as well as the safety of the Constitutional Court justices.The police agency’s second-strongest security alert was in place for Seoul as of 9 a.m. Thursday.On Friday, police plan to deploy some 14-thousand personnel in Seoul, as well as about 30 SWAT officers, to prepare for potential terrorist attacks or drone strikes.