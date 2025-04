Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are set to hold talks on Thursday in Belgium.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry, Minister Cho Tae-yul, who is visiting Brussels for the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting, will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya for talks on Thursday.The top diplomats will discuss the North Korean nuclear issue, the regional situation and economic cooperation.The three foreign policy chiefs held their previous trilateral meeting February 15 on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.Considering the timing of Thursday’s meeting, soon after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs, Cho is expected to voice Seoul’s concerns about the matter.