Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will not attend his impeachment trial on Friday when the Constitutional Court delivers its ruling.According to Yoon’s lawyers on Thursday, it was decided the president would not appear in person due to concerns about his safety and to help maintain public order.The court is scheduled to rule on Yoon’s fate tomorrow at 11 a.m.Considering the importance of the case and the amount of public interest, the court has decided to allow members of the public to attend the hearing.It will also permit live broadcasting of the courtroom proceedings.In an abundance of caution ahead of the verdict, the police are on high alert and have strengthened security around the Constitutional Court in central Seoul, with officers from across the nation to be mobilized if necessary.