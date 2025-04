Photo : YONHAP News

Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo has called on medical students who have registered for classes to actively exercise their right to learn.During a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Thursday, Park said it’s important for students to return to classes and for classes to resume normally.While the vice minister said most students have returned to school, he expressed concern over reports that some students are boycotting classes again.Park pledged the government’s active support so that the normalization of medical school education can proceed without a hitch.He also urged the students to think about why they wanted to become doctors.