Photo : YONHAP News

An annex to an executive order that U.S. President Donald Trump signed Wednesday stipulates that the U.S. will impose reciprocal tariffs of 26 percent on imports from South Korea.That’s one percentage point higher than the rate disclosed at a White House event earlier in the day.During the “Make America Wealthy Again” event at the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday, Trump held up a chart showing the U.S. would impose 25 percent tariffs on South Korea.When asked about the discrepancy by the Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency, a White House official said the figure shown in the annex must be followed.The official did not elaborate on why the figure in the chart that Trump held up did not match the one in the annex.South Korea’s embassy in the U.S. has contacted the U.S. government to inquire about the matter.