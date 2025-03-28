Justices in Closed-Door Meeting ahead of Impeachment Verdict

Photo : KBS News

The Constitutional Court is preparing to deliver its ruling on whether to dismiss or uphold President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, with less than 24 hours left.Since Thursday morning the court’s justices have reportedly been in a closed-door meeting, working on a final statement.It is believed that they are refining the wording and considering whether to include concurring opinions or dissenting opinions, if there are any.There is a possibility that last-minute coordination will continue Friday morning, ahead of the impeachment verdict proceedings scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.Access to the court and the room where the justices are gathered is being strictly controlled by police officers and security personnel inside and outside the building.In a departure from the norm, the Constitutional Court’s written conclusion will not be released until Friday afternoon, and a separate press release will not be provided.The court’s decision to remove or reinstate impeached President Yoon will take immediate effect once the presiding justice reads the order.