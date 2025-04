Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) says it will heighten its surveillance posture against North Korea as the Constitutional Court is set to rule Friday on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.JCS public affairs chief Lee Sung-joon conveyed the information during a regular defense ministry briefing Thursday.The ministry’s surveillance posture against the North is expected to be bolstered with thermal monitoring devices and reconnaissance aircraft, even before the proceedings for Yoon start Friday morning.Acting Defense Minister Kim Sun-ho is also reportedly scheduled to preside over a meeting of key military commanders after the verdict is announced.