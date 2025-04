Photo : YONHAP News

A festival showcasing the latest automotive technology and design will begin Friday at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, running for ten daysOrganizers of the Seoul Mobility Show 2025 said Thursday that this year's event will feature a record 451 companies from 12 countries, including Hyundai Motor and BMW.The event, which began in 1995 as the Seoul Motor Show, was renamed in 2021 to showcase cutting-edge mobility technology.To mark its 30th anniversary, this year’s show will include a special exhibition showcasing the history of South Korea’s mobility.The event will showcase not only global car brands but also advanced mobility technologies, including electric vehicles, self-driving cars, robots, and urban air mobility.Visitors will also be able to test drive the latest automobiles, ride in self-driving cars, and experience virtual reality.