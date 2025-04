Photo : YONHAP News

Trade, Industry, and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun vowed the government would continue close consultations with the United States at all levels after the announcement of reciprocal tariffs against SeoulDuring a meeting at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, the minister said the government will work closely with the industry to analyze the impact of reciprocal tariffs on South Korea's economy.Ahn also said the government will prepare support measures for each industry.He continued that the government will actively hold high-level and working-level talks with the U.S. to minimize damage to domestic companies.The government will quickly prepare emergency support measures and assess the impact on industries affected by U.S. tariffs.